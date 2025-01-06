Mayor, Two Council Members To Take The Oath Of Office Tuesday In Century

January 6, 2025

Century’s mayor and two council members will take the oath of office Tuesday for another four years.

Luis Gomez, Jr. will remain mayor, while Dynette Lewis (seat 1) and Henry Cunningham (seat 2) will serve another term. Each was elected last year with no challenger.

Gomez was appointed interim mayor after the resignation of Ben Boutwell, and Cunningham was appointed on an interim basis to the council seat vacated by Gomez. Both won the seats by default in 2023 when no one else ran in 2023. Lewis, who currently serves as council president, was elected in 2020 after defeating Ann Brooks.

Pictured top: Luis Gomez, Jr. (left) and Henry Cunningham. Pictured inset: Dynette Lewis. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 