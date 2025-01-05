Marine Ryan Sconiers, Northview Graduate, Stands Guard Over Jimmy Carter’s Casket

Marine Ryan Sconiers, a 2019 graduate of Northview High School, had the solemn and prestigious duty Sunday morning as part of the military Guard of Honor standing watch over the casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

The Honor Guard, representing the pinnacle of military professionalism, comprises members from each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force. Sconiers, represented the Marine Corps, exemplifies the discipline and dedication that earned him this role.

Before joining the Marines in 2019, Sconiers was a member of Northview High School’s NJROTC program, where he honed the leadership and values that prepared him for his military career.

Carter, the nation’s 39th president, will lie in repose for mourners to come and pay their respects from through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. . Throughout public repose, the military will maintain a guard of honor.