Life Threatening Cold And Travel Conditions Continue; All Local Roads Closed

The National Weather Service said Tuesday night that life threatening travel conditions are coupling with life threatening cold temperatures to create a danger situation.

Temperatures are expected to plummet into the teens and even some isolated single digits tonight with wind chills well into the single digits and possibly dipping below zero.

All roadways in Escambia County, Florida; Escambia County, Alabama; and Santa Rosa County, Florida are considered closed and impassable.

Numerous motorists have been stranded in their vehicles, especially along Highway 29 south of Century.

The road closures will continue through at least Wednesday.

Pictured: Highway 97 at South Highway 99 in Walnut Hill Tuesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.