Life Threatening Cold And Travel Conditions Continue; All Local Roads Closed

January 21, 2025

The National Weather Service said Tuesday night that life threatening travel conditions are coupling with life threatening cold temperatures to create a danger situation.

Temperatures are expected to plummet into the teens and even some isolated single digits tonight with wind chills well into the single digits and possibly dipping below zero.

All roadways in Escambia County, Florida; Escambia County, Alabama; and Santa Rosa County, Florida are considered closed and impassable.

Numerous motorists have been stranded in their vehicles, especially along Highway 29 south of Century.

The road closures will continue through at least Wednesday.

Pictured: Highway 97 at South Highway 99 in Walnut Hill Tuesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Life Threatening Cold And Travel Conditions Continue; All Local Roads Closed”

  1. Rodney on January 21st, 2025 11:47 pm

    Unless you employ essential personnel your employees should stay home tomorrow. If you are unsure of the definition of essential personnel, please submit your resignation as you are not qualified for your position.

    If you are not essential personnel, stay off the roads, because your ignorance may put our essential personnel in harms way.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 