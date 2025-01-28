Jimmy Patronis Wins Republican Primary For Republican Congressional Seat
January 28, 2025
Jimmy Patronis has won the Republican nomination for the Congressional seat vacated by Matt Gatz. Patronis was endorsed by President Donald Trump.
Patronis, the winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary will face Democrat Gay Valimont and write-in candidates in the general election on April 1.
Complete election details coming Wednesday morning on NorthEscambia.com.
Comments
One Response to “Jimmy Patronis Wins Republican Primary For Republican Congressional Seat”
When will the MAGA madness end