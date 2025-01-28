Jimmy Patronis Wins Republican Primary For Republican Congressional Seat

January 28, 2025

Jimmy Patronis has won the Republican nomination for the Congressional seat vacated by Matt Gatz. Patronis was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Patronis, the winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary will face Democrat Gay Valimont and write-in candidates in the general election on April 1.

Complete election details coming Wednesday morning on NorthEscambia.com.

Comments

One Response to “Jimmy Patronis Wins Republican Primary For Republican Congressional Seat”

  1. Bill on January 28th, 2025 11:30 pm

    When will the MAGA madness end





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 