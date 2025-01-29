Jimmy Patronis Easily Wins Republican Congressional Primary To Replace Matt Gaetz

January 29, 2025

Jimmy Patronis easily won the Republican special primary Tuesday in the race to replace Matt Gaetz in Congress.

Patronis, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, defeated nine other Republican candidates with a commanding 66% of the vote. Joel Rudman received just under 10% of the vote; Aaron Dimmock, Gaetz’s primary opponent last cycle, received about 7%. Former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino received 6% of the vote. Other candidates in the race included Michael Dylan Thompson (5%), Greg Merk (2%), Jeff Peacock (1%), Kevin Gaffney (1%), John Mills (1%) and Jeff Macey (under 0.4%).

“You know, I am humbled beyond words,” Patronis told our news partners WEAR 3 at his victory celebration. “This was probably the biggest race I feel like I’ve personally had. I’ve won two statewide races, but this is different. This is a very large county congressional race. You have four counties you had to win over. It was much more of a personal campaign. I had to earn the trust of the voters, and it was much more than running TV ads. You had to get out and touch them, you had to let them know who you were. And I’m just humbled by the show of support today.”

Patronis will face Democratic candidate Gay Valimont independent Stephen Brody, plus a few write-in candidates in an April 1 special election. She ran against Gaetz in 2024 and lost by a 2-1 margin.

Win or lose, Patronis had to resign his Cabinet position as Florida chief financial officer. His last day as CFO will be March 31, the day before the special election. His replacement will be appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The First Congressional District became vacant when Gaetz resigned after being nominated by Trump as attorney general. He later withdrew from the nomination.

Pictured top: Jimmy Patronis speaks at his victory party Tuesday night. Courtesy image from WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 