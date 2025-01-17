Jay High Student Charged With Weapon, Drug Possession After Weapon Found In Vehicle

January 17, 2025

A Jay High School students was arrested after a weapon and drugs were found in a vehicle.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said the student, who has not been identified, was charged with possession of a weapon and drugs.

The Santa Rosa County School District said a weapon and other items were found during the search of a student vehicle, and the items were seized.

“At no time were students or staff in any danger. Our staff is following all protocols, adhering to the code of student conduct, and following Florida State Statutes to maintain a safe and secure environment for everyone. At this time, further action will be addressed by Santa Rosa County Sherriff’s Office,” the district said in a statement.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 