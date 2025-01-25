Historic, Once In A Lifetime Snowfall Totals Broke 130 Year Old Record

January 25, 2025

This week’s snowfall was truly a historic event, being called a once in a lifetime snow.

At the “official”, Pensacola weather gauge at the airport, a 130-year-old record for two-day total snowfall was smashed. The record, set in 1895, was a mere three inches. The all-time Florida snowfall record was four inches.

This week, Pensacola set a new record of an astounding 8.9 inches.

Some other North Escambia area numbers included:

Molino – 10 inches
Century — 9 inches
Bratt – 9 inches
Jay — 9 inches
Walnut Hill – 8.5 inches
Northeast of Molino: 8 inches
Cantonment – 8 inches
Beulah – 7 inches

Some of these measurements are from trained weather observers and law enforcement. Other totals were reported by the general public. Snow measurements can vary greatly between nearby locations.

NorthEscambia.com and submitted photos.

