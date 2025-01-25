Historic, Once In A Lifetime Snowfall Totals Broke 130 Year Old Record

This week’s snowfall was truly a historic event, being called a once in a lifetime snow.

At the “official”, Pensacola weather gauge at the airport, a 130-year-old record for two-day total snowfall was smashed. The record, set in 1895, was a mere three inches. The all-time Florida snowfall record was four inches.

This week, Pensacola set a new record of an astounding 8.9 inches.

Some other North Escambia area numbers included:

Molino – 10 inches

Century — 9 inches

Bratt – 9 inches

Jay — 9 inches

Walnut Hill – 8.5 inches

Northeast of Molino: 8 inches

Cantonment – 8 inches

Beulah – 7 inches

Some of these measurements are from trained weather observers and law enforcement. Other totals were reported by the general public. Snow measurements can vary greatly between nearby locations.

