Highway 29 Northbound At Mitchell Creek Bridge In McDavid Closed Early Thursday Morning

Motorists can expect intermittent northbound lane closures on the Highway 29 bridge over Mitchell Creek early Thursday morning.

The bridge is just north of Highway 164 and the McDavid Fire Department.

The Florida Department of Transpiration said routine bridge maintenance will take place during the northbound lane closures.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.