High School Students Named To Escambia Superintendent’s Student Council

Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard recently named 13 high school students to the 2024-2025 Superintendent’s Student Council, comprised of student leaders from each high school in the district.

Natalie George – Tate High

Aiden Bramblett – Tate High

Braden Glick – Northview High

Maddie Driskill – Northview High

Randelaysia Grier – West Florida High

Chrissie Fuller – West Florida High

Delaria Pogu – Pine Forest High

Westin Rhymer – Washington High

Da’Rieon Gilbert – Washington High

Grace Guerrier – Pensacola High

Alex Kinney – Pensacola High

Payten Sim – Escambia High

Xandria Smith – Escambia High

The group will meet with the superintendent several times throughout the school year in order to help keep district leadership in tune with the students’ perspectives, priorities, and issues.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.