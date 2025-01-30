High School Students Named To Escambia Superintendent’s Student Council
January 30, 2025
Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard recently named 13 high school students to the 2024-2025 Superintendent’s Student Council, comprised of student leaders from each high school in the district.
- Natalie George – Tate High
- Aiden Bramblett – Tate High
- Braden Glick – Northview High
- Maddie Driskill – Northview High
- Randelaysia Grier – West Florida High
- Chrissie Fuller – West Florida High
- Delaria Pogu – Pine Forest High
- Westin Rhymer – Washington High
- Da’Rieon Gilbert – Washington High
- Grace Guerrier – Pensacola High
- Alex Kinney – Pensacola High
- Payten Sim – Escambia High
- Xandria Smith – Escambia High
The group will meet with the superintendent several times throughout the school year in order to help keep district leadership in tune with the students’ perspectives, priorities, and issues.
