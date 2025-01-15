Florida Ag Commissioner Launches Concealed Weapons License Replacement Services In Escambia County

January 15, 2025

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced on Tuesday the launch of concealed weapon license replacement services at Tax Collector Offices in Escambia and 36 other counties across Florida. These expanded services are a result of legislation proposed by Commissioner Wilton Simpson during the 2024 Legislative Session. Senate Bill 1084, signed into law in 2024, expands the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) collaboration with local Tax Collectors to further streamline concealed weapon license services.

“We are committed to ensuring that Floridians have access to convenient, efficient, and secure concealed weapon license services,” said Simpson. “By expanding the services available at local Tax Collectors, we are strengthening our dedication to customer service while upholding the rights of law-abiding citizens.”

Since 2014, and as a result of legislation proposed by Commissioner Simpson when serving in the Florida Senate, Florida tax cpllectors have provided essential services to concealed weapon license holders, including initial applications, fingerprinting, and renewals. The addition of replacement services will further simplify the process for Floridians, allowing them to access all major concealed weapon license services locally.

Santa Rosa Country is not offering concealed weapon license replacement services are: Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Jackson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Okaloosa, Osceola, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Union, Volusia, Walton, and Washington.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 