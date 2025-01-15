Florida Ag Commissioner Launches Concealed Weapons License Replacement Services In Escambia County

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced on Tuesday the launch of concealed weapon license replacement services at Tax Collector Offices in Escambia and 36 other counties across Florida. These expanded services are a result of legislation proposed by Commissioner Wilton Simpson during the 2024 Legislative Session. Senate Bill 1084, signed into law in 2024, expands the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) collaboration with local Tax Collectors to further streamline concealed weapon license services.

“We are committed to ensuring that Floridians have access to convenient, efficient, and secure concealed weapon license services,” said Simpson. “By expanding the services available at local Tax Collectors, we are strengthening our dedication to customer service while upholding the rights of law-abiding citizens.”

Since 2014, and as a result of legislation proposed by Commissioner Simpson when serving in the Florida Senate, Florida tax cpllectors have provided essential services to concealed weapon license holders, including initial applications, fingerprinting, and renewals. The addition of replacement services will further simplify the process for Floridians, allowing them to access all major concealed weapon license services locally.

Counties offering concealed weapon license replacement services are: Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Jackson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Okaloosa, Osceola, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Union, Volusia, Walton, and Washington.