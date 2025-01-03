Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Shot At Apartment Complex Behind Nine Mile Kohl’s

A woman died after being shot Thursday night near an apartment complex behind Kohl’s on Nine Mile Road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the area of an apartment complex on Baldridge Drive about 8:30 p.m. to find a waomn suffering from gunshot wounds that may have also been ran over. Escambia County EMS responded, but she passed away from her injuries a short time later.

Further details have not been released as investigators work to determine exactly what happened and any motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.