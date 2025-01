FDOT Snowplows Work Throughout The Night To Open Major Roads

The Florida Department of Transportation’s snowplows were out throughout the night to remove snow and ice from I-10 and other critical corridors to get them open as quickly as possible.

Tuesday night, FDOT closed 65 miles of I-10 from Exit 5, the Highway 90 exit, to Exit 70, Highway 285 in Okaloosa County due to snow and ice.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.