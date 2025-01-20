FDOT Conducting Winter Weather Operations

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) began winter weather operations about 2 p.m. Monday across Northwest Florida in preparation for freezing temperatures and precipitation forecast in the region.

“With winter weather conditions, bridges are known to ice over before roadways do. To help with this, motorists may notice an increased number of FDOT vehicles on state routes as crews deploy various tankers and bridge deck sprayers to apply anti-icing products on bridges and overpasses to prevent ice from bonding to the pavement surface. The anti-icing products allows any potential ice layer to melt more quickly and reduces the amount of time required to restore the roads to a clear, dry state,” Ian Satter, FDOT public information director said.

FDOT will collaborate with state and local law enforcement to evaluate roads for closure if icy conditions make it challenging to maintain a drivable roadway. Coordination also continues with neighboring states to ensure a seamless transportation network.

