Escambia Sheriff, Property Appraiser To Take Oaths Of Office This Week

January 5, 2025

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons and Property Appraiser Gary “Bubba” Peters will both be sworn into office next week. Both men won election last year without opposition.

For Simmons, it is his second term. It will be the first term for Peters, who previously served as deputy property appraiser.

Simmons’ oath of office ceremony and state of the agency address will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church at 6205 W Street. Doors will open at 5:00.

The swearing in and investiture ceremony for Peters will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in Board Chambers at 221 Palafox Street. Doors open at 9 a.m. Parking will be on the fifth floor only from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building Parking Garage.

Both events are open to the public.

Written by William Reynolds 

 