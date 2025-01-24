Escambia Responds To Nearly 1,000 Emergency Calls Throughout Winter Storm

During this week’s icy roadways and dangerous conditions due to record setting snowfall, Escambia County first responders never stopped responding to emergency calls, runner nearly 1,000 calls since Tuesday morning.

From 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 Escambia County Emergency Communications dispatched 960 calls for service throughout the county, including 568 Emergency Medical Services calls and 392 Fire Rescue calls.

As with any emergency or natural disaster, Escambia County Public Safety has plans in place to increase staffing and remain ready to respond quickly to calls for service. Even during the height of the snowstorm when visibility was low and road conditions were dangerous, first responders were out running emergency calls.

“I am incredibly proud of our Public Safety team for always being ready and willing to respond, often putting their own safety and comfort aside to protect and serve our community,” Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said. “It’s times like this when the public relies on us the most, and I am proud to say that we never stopped responding to emergency calls during this unprecedented and historic snowstorm for Northwest Florida.”

The Escambia County Emergency Operations Center has been staffed 24/7 since Monday, Jan. 20 and remained active throughout the winter storm. Public Safety officials began planning for and meeting about the severe winter weather last week, working closely with community partners to determine a plan for cold weather shelters, first responder staffing, emergency responses, and more. Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue crews stayed overnight at the EOC ahead of and during the storm to ensure they were ready to respond quickly without having to drive to work in dangerous conditions.

Escambia County also worked closely with local, state, and federal partners including the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Department of Transportation to ensure there was a plan in place for transporting individuals off Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key in an emergency, even if the roads became impassible for emergency vehicles.

“Had there been a point in time where the bridges had been completely impassible even by EMS, we worked out an arrangement with the Coast Guard to transport patients from the beaches to the mainland if necessary,” Escambia County Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins said. “Fortunately, we did not have to use this plan since there were no major incidents.”

Tompkins emphasized the importance of listening to local officials during situations like this when messaging is shared to help keep the public and first responders safe.

“When we put messaging out during an emergency, it is for everyone’s safety,” Tompkins said. “I am so very thankful that the public took note of our messaging to stay off the roads — that helped tremendously with keeping everyone safe.”

Escambia County Public Works crews also worked with Public Safety to clear roads and bridges after the storm, ensuring they were accessible for emergency vehicles to respond to calls. Additionally, Public Works crews worked diligently ahead of and during the storm to sand all bridges throughout Escambia County, working overnight from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning to prep roadways.

“This was a historic event for Escambia County, Northwest Florida, and the entire state of Florida,” County Administrator Wes Moreno said. “Even with unprecedented amounts of snowfall, I am very proud of how hard our county staff has worked before, during, and after this storm to serve the public and keep everyone safe. Thank you to our Public Safety and Public Works crews for their continued efforts to clear roadways and respond to calls, and to our residents for their patience as we work together to return to normal. Please continue to stay off the roads unless travel is necessary, for your safety and the safety of our first responders.”

Pictured: Escambia County EMS on scene of a seven vehicle wreck on Highway 97 south of Walnut Hill during Tuesday afternoon’s record snowfall. Pictured below: Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore clears ice from his windshield wipers at Highway 99 and Highway 99A near Walnut Hill Tuesday afternoon in an effort to approve visibility. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.