Escambia Public Schools Sets Legislative Priorities for Upcoming Session

Escambia County Public Schools has developed a list of legislative priorities for the upcoming Florida legislative session.

Items on the ECPS priority list include:

Extending Senate Bill 896 (passed in 2022), which provides an alternative pathway for veterans seeking subject-area certification by removing the baccalaureate degree requirement for a temporary educator certificate if certain requirements are met.

Eliminating barriers to the reemployment of high-quality personnel after retirement.

Increasing the base student allocation by 5%.

Providing funding for full-day Pre-K.

Increasing transportation categorical funding to more closely reflect actual costs.

Opposing a Senate bill related to custody sharing that makes schools responsible for time-sharing arrangements and imposes criminal prosecution and penalties on individuals who release a child to the wrong person.

