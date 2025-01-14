Escambia Public Schools Sets Legislative Priorities for Upcoming Session
Escambia County Public Schools has developed a list of legislative priorities for the upcoming Florida legislative session.
Items on the ECPS priority list include:
- Extending Senate Bill 896 (passed in 2022), which provides an alternative pathway for veterans seeking subject-area certification by removing the baccalaureate degree requirement for a temporary educator certificate if certain requirements are met.
- Eliminating barriers to the reemployment of high-quality personnel after retirement.
- Increasing the base student allocation by 5%.
- Providing funding for full-day Pre-K.
- Increasing transportation categorical funding to more closely reflect actual costs.
- Opposing a Senate bill related to custody sharing that makes schools responsible for time-sharing arrangements and imposes criminal prosecution and penalties on individuals who release a child to the wrong person.
