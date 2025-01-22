Escambia County Offices To Remain Closed For The Rest Of The Week
January 22, 2025
Escambia County offices will remain closed Thursday, Jan. 23 and Friday, Jan. 24 due to continued hazardous road conditions from Tuesday’s winter snowstorm. Essential employees such as first responders will remain available.
Offices closing include:
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments
- County Administration offices
- West Florida Public Libraries – all locations
- Escambia County Tax Collector – all offices
- Escambia County Property Appraiser’s Office – both locations
- Waste Services Administration and the Perdido Landfill
- Escambia County Extension Services
- Escambia County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller – all offices
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
- Escambia County Area Transit and Customer Service
- ECAT buses and the UWF trolleys will not run Jan. 23 or 24. Normal bus service is expected to resume Saturday, Jan. 25.
