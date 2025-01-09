Escambia County Asking State For Millions, Homeowners Insurance Fix And Return Of Passenger Rail Service

Escambia County presented their top six requests to the Escambia County Legislative Delegation Wednesday night.

The delegation consists of Rep. Michelle Salzman, Rep. Alex Andrade and Sen. Don Gaetz. They heard from Escambia County, the City of Pensacola, Escambia County Public Schools, and other local organizations presented their funding requests and other wishes.

Escambia County asked for funding for projects costing several million dollars. The county is also asking the legislature to support the return of passenger rail service and to fix Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis.

1. Insurance Rates

Request: That the state prioritize insurance reform to provide relief to Florida homeowners.

Background: Like many Florida residents, Escambia County homeowners and property owners are continuing to face significant increases in their insurance rates. Insurance is becoming out of reach for many, with rates doubling or some companies even canceling policies altogether.

2. NAS Pensacola Main Gate

Request: Approximately $2-3 million to support project construction.

Background: Escambia County is working with FDOT, Naval Air Station Pensacola, and other community stakeholders on the South Navy Boulevard Corridor Management Plan, which aims to enhance the NAS Pensacola main gate and approaching corridor. The plan includes aesthetic improvements such as landscaping and lighting, new signage, and more. It also aims to provide additional public access by creating a new public interest area that can be accessed before entering the secure base area.

3. Pensacola Beach Gateway

Request: Approximately $5 million (estimated) for project construction.

Background: With hundreds of thousands of vehicles passing through the Pensacola Beach toll booth each year, Escambia County is planning significant improvements to give locals and visitors a warmer welcome to our beautiful

beaches. The project would include a brand new, more aesthetically pleasing gateway, with archways, cameras, new signage, and more.

4. Carpenter Creek Riparian Property Acquisition

Request: $2 million for property acquisition

Background: The Carpenter Creek/Bayou Texar Watershed is listed as an impaired system. A Watershed Management Plan has been completed, identifying water quality improvement projects and riparian stream restoration projects that will restore watershed functions and intrinsic values. Property acquisition is needed to utilize $6 million in RESTORE grant funding that has been awarded for construction.

5. Passenger Rail Connectivity Expansion

Request: That the State Legislature support reestablishing Amtrak passenger rail service from Mobile to Jacksonville.

Background: Escambia County supports the re-establishment of passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast, including Pensacola. Approximately 60 Florida commissioners have signed in support of expanding Amtrak passenger rail service from Mobile to Jacksonville. This would extend the passenger rail line being re-established between New Orleans and Mobile, tentatively set to begin in February 2025. FAC also supports the state joining the Southern Rail Commission, voting to make it one of its legislative priorities.

6. Housing Trust Fund

Request: That the state prioritize funding to increase affordable housing for residents.

Background: Affordable housing remains a challenge for many residents in Escambia County and throughout Florida, particularly low-income households. Escambia County continues to support housing stability to reduce and prevent homelessness. The county is seeking to increase the state’s Housing Trust Fund allocation, which would create additional opportunities to provide affordable housing assistance, including first-time homebuyers’ down payment assistance and rent, mortgage, or utility assistance through SHIP and other housing programs.

Pictured: An Amtrak inspection train rolls in Atmore (top) and Pensacola (below) in February 2016. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.