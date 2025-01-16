ECSO Seeks Missing Endangered Runaway Teen Last Seen In Cottage Hill

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered runaway teen last seen Wednesday in Cottage Hill.

Alyssa Rosemary Harper, 14, was last seen in the 700 block of Eden Lane.

She was wearing a black hoodie, a grey shirt, grey sweatpants, and white Converse-style shoes. She is 110 pounds, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and has strawberry blonde hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.