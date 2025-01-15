DeSantis, Ivey Order Flags Raised For Trump Inauguration, Putting Jimmy Carter Mourning In Hold

The governors of Florida and Alabama have ordered flags raised to full staff on Monday as Donald Trump is sworn in for a second term as president, putting the mourning period for President Jimmy Carter on hold.

“On this unique occasion where we simultaneously celebrate the service of an incoming President and commend the service of a former President, our nation’s flag will be prominently displayed at full staff to honor the tradition of our founding fathers and the sacrifices made by those who have served to ensure the torch of liberty continues to burn strong,” reads the memo from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Federal law, as cited in 4 U.S.C. §6, enumerates times and occasions for display of the U.S flag, including Inauguration Day, January 20,” Ivey reasoned in her memo. ” Accordingly, flags at state buildings in Alabama should be raised to full staff on Monday, January 20, 2025, to honor the inauguration of the new president.”

President Joe Biden ordered flags to half-staff for 30 days from the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

But U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on social media Tuesday that flags will be at full staff Monday for Inauguration Day.

“On Jan. 20, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump. The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter,” Johnson wrote on X.

In addition to Florida and Alabama, Republican governors in Iowa, Texas and Tennessee also issued flag orders on Tuesday.

In each state, flags will return to half-staff on Tuesday, January 21, as the 30-day mourning period for Carter continues.