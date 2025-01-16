Applications Accepted Until Noon Friday For Century Town Council Seat Appointment

Noon Friday is the deadline for interested Century residents to apply for appointment to a vacant seat on the town council.

Last week, Luis Gomez, Jr. resigned as mayor for medical reasons effective Friday, January 10, just as his new four-year term was beginning. After volunteering for the position, Seat 4 town council member Alicia John was appointed interim mayor. She will serve until a special election is held. and she has indicated that she will run for the seat.

Johnson’s interim move into the mayor’s office opened her seat on the town council. The town is accepting applications from citizens looking for an interim appointment to the town council to serve until a special election is held. Applications are due to noon, Friday, January 17.

The town announced Friday, January 10, that applications should be hand submitted or mailed to the Town Clerk’s Office, 7995 North Century Boulevard, Century, FL 32535 or hand-delivered between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. to the same address. Applications can also be emailed to mwalker@centuryflorida.us.

Click here to download the application.

The town council is expected to review the applications and make a decision on an interim member on January 21.

