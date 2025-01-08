Cottage Hill Residents Concerned By New 404 Home Development Proposed For McKenzie Road

Local residents gathered in a church sanctuary Tuesday night to discuss a 404-home subdivision proposed by a developer for their neighborhood.

The Cottage Hill Neighborhood Watch group hosted the meeting at the First Baptist Church of Cottage Hill to discuss D.R. Horton’s proposal for McKenzie Estates on the east side of Highway 95A in the 800 block of McKenzie Road. The development, as proposed, would be 404 single family homes on three parcels totaling 197.2 acres. The site is currently vacant and wooded with a stream and an estimated 43 acres of wetlands.

Residents of Cottage Hill and surrounding communities expressed concerns about lack of infrastructure including schools, road, traffic and draining; impacts on wetlands and wildlife; and utilities. Residents have questioned if Cottage Hill Water Works can serve the new residents properly and if existing residents might be required to pay a tap fee and forced to connect to sewer from ECUA. They also questioned if their current property values might be impacted.

The proposal has been filed with the county; however, no public meetings or votes have been scheduled to date.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour and NorthEscambia graphic (bottom), click to enlarge.