Century Now Has New Interim Mayor; Town Seeks New Interim Council Member

Century now officially has an interim mayor in office, and they are seeking resident that want to fill a now vacant seat on the town council.

Last Tuesday, Luis Gomez, Jr. resigned as mayor for medical reasons effective Friday, January 10, just as his new four-term was beginning. After volunteering for the position, Seat 4 town council member Alicia John was appointed interim mayor. She will serve until a special election is held. and she has indicated that she will run for the seat.

Johnson’s interim move into the mayor’s office opened her seat on the town council. The town is accepting applications from citizens looking for an interim appointment to the town council to serve until a special election is held. Applications are due to noon, Friday, January 17.

The town announced Friday, January 10, that applications should be hand submitted or mailed to the Town Clerk’s Office, 7995 North Century Boulevard, Century, FL 32535; or hand-delivered between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. to the same address. Applications can also be emailed to mwalker@centuryflorida.us.

The town said Friday, January 10 that the “Application for Interim Town Council Appointment” was available on the town website; however, the application was not on the website as of Friday night. The town said applications are also available from town hall or by emailing mwalker@centuryflorida.us.

The town council is expected to review the applications and make a decision on an interim member on January 21.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.