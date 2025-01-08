Century Mayor Gomez Resigns For Medical Reasons; Town Appoints Interim Mayor

Citing health reasons, Century Mayor Luis Gomez. Jr. on Tuesday night submitted his resignation effective Friday, and the town council appointed an interim mayor to serve until a special election can be held.

“It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as mayor of the Town of Century effective January 10, 2025″, Gomez said, reading from a letter to the Town Council. “This decision comes after much reflection and is based on a personal medical reasons that I now require all my full attention. Serving the Town of Century has been an honor and a privilege.”

“When the former mayor abruptly resigned in 2023, I stepped into the role of interim mayor by a 4-1 vote to provide leadership and stability. With the support and approval of the council, I took immediate action to address critical issues and set a foundation for Century’s future,” he said before citing specific accomplishments including insurance savings of near $200,000, hiring a professional management consulting firm, and outsourcing management of the wastewater treatment plant.

“These accomplishments reflect a shared commitment to the progress and fiscal responsibility, and I am proud that we were able to achieve it together in such a short time,” Gomez said. “I remain committed to supporting a smooth transition and full confidence that the foundation we built to sustain and propel the town forward. Thank you for your trust, collaboration and the opportunity to serve this incredible community.”

Gomez received a standing ovation for his service from the council (pictured inset above).

Johnson Appointed Interim Mayor

Following the mayor’s resignation announcement, seat four council member Alicia Johnson told the council that she would be willing to serve as interim mayor.

“I feel like I am well qualified for the position, and I’m able to do the hard work,” Johnson said. “I have the availability, and I have the management experience. ”

Council member Shelisa McCall also expressed interest in the position, but effectively withdrew herself from consideration as Johnson was named interim mayor on a unanimous vote.

What’ next?

The council will now seek residents interested in the seat being vacated by Johnson as she moves into the interim mayor position through January 17. They will likely name an interim council member at their next regular meeting on January 21.

The council will also set a date for a special election, along with qualifying dates, for the mayor’s job and the vacant council seat. Under the town charter, the election must be completed within 90 days of the seats becoming vacant, which would be in early April. The town will explore if the election could be held on April 1, which is a special election date already on the books for the Congressional Seat vacated by Matt Gaetz.

Gomez and Johnson’s history

Gomez was appointed interim mayor in August 2023 after the resignation of then-mayor Ben Boutwell. He was later elected to the position with no opposition in 2023 in a special election to finish Boutwell’s term and again with no opposition in 2024 for another four-year term that just started on January 1.

He was first elected to the town council in 2017.

Johnson was appointed as an interim town council member in January 2023 after no one ran for an open seat. She later ran and was elected to the council with 67% of the vote to 32% for challenger Eddie Hammond in March 2023. Johnson was Century’s water and wastewater superintendent until she resigned in March 2019 after several years with the town.

Pictured top: Century Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. reads his letter of resignation Tuesday night. Pictured below: Incoming interim Century mayor Alicia Johnson is congratulated by outgoing mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. Pictured bottom: Gomez (left) with interim town manager Howard Brown and former mayor Henry Hawkins. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.