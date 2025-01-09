Century Felon Facing Local Gun Charges After Visit From U.S. Secret Service

A Century man is facing local gun charges after a visit from the U.S. Secret Service.

Tavarus Donte Findley, 38, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He remained in jail Thursday morning with bond set at $40,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office assisted a U.S. Secret Service senior special agent in contacting Findley at a mobile home on Alger Road. Findley admitting to owning a 12-gauge shotgun, according to an ECSO arrest report., before reaching behind a couch and handing the weapon to a deputy.

Another person in the home told deputies that Findley owned ammunition for the Mossberg shotgun that was located in a duffel bag and suitcase in closet in a back room of the mobile home. The individual retrieved the duffel bag, which contained 15 loaded shells inside an ammunition box, the report states. Deputies also located 91 loaded buckshot and slug shells inside numerous ammunition boxes.

ECSO said Findley was convicted in 2004 of three felonies — battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrester with violence and destruction of evidence.

The ECSO report does not state why Findley was interviewed by a U.S. Secret Service senior special agent. Federal court records do not show any current cases involving Findley.