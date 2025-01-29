Century Council Deadlocks On New Member Pick, Sets Special Election Dates For Council And Mayor

The Century Town Council was deadlocked Tuesday night on a choice to fill an empty seat after setting special election dates for council and mayor.

Seat 4 on the council was left open when Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor after Luis Gomez, Jr., resigned.

Three candidates submitted applications to be considered for the seat:

Constance Brookhart, who described herself as a very detailed person that is a supervisor at a water utility with over 20 years’ experience in dealing with people and finances. She would love to see Century “as a vibrant business area” that should be clean and decorated.

Kathryn Fleming, who previously worked as a mental health case manager for about two years in Brewton that describes herself as a problem solver. She said Century is a gateway to Pensacola beaches and aviation that should draw tourists, and the county is growing north. She served on the Century Charter Review committee from 2022-2023.

Lizbeth A. “Sparkie” Harrison, who has lived and worked as a director of PSC Century Center for two years that is “driven by the desire to help others and enhance the quality of life for all who call Century home. She attached a cover letter and a three-page “Vision Plan for Century” to the town’s basic application.

Brookhart did not attend Tuesday night’s meeting and received no votes from council. The votes for Fleming (pictured top left) and Harrison (pictured top right) were split 2-2 with Sandra McMurray-Jackson and Shelisa McCall voting for Harrison, while Henry Cunningham and Dynette Lewis chose Fleming.

The council seat will remain vacant until after an upcoming special election.

Lewis reminded both Fleming and Harrison that they can for the seat, or even for mayor.

Also Tuesday night, special election dates were set to fill the council seat and for mayor, a position currently occupied on an interim basis by Johnson.

The council gave preliminary approval to the following dates for a special election:

Special Primary Election Date: March 18, 2025

Special General Election Date: April 29, 2025

Qualifying Period: Monday, February 10, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Tuesday, February 11, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Voter Registration Deadlines: February 19, 2025, for the primary; April 8, 2025, for the general election

The dates will become final after a second reading and approval of an ordinance, currently scheduled of February 4. The council plans to swear in the winning mayoral and council candidate during a special meeting on Tuesday, May 13.

Pictured top: Century town council applicants Kathryn Fleming (left) and Lizbeth A. “Sparkie” Harrison (right) answer questions from the town council Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.