Cantonment Man Charged With Attempted Video Voyeurism In Dillard’s Bathroom

A Cantonment man has been charged with attempted video voyeurism in the bathroom of a Cordova Mall store.

Kyler Marion Vickery, 20, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a charge of attempted third degree felony video voyeurism and third degree felony use a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.

According to a Pensacola Police Department arrest report, police responded to a possible fight in the downstairs bathroom at Dillard’s in Cordova Mall. The victim told police that he was using a urinal when an iPhone appeared over the top of the stall in what he believed was an attempt to video him while he was using the urinal.

A loud verbal altercation ensued, with Vickery dropping his phone as he ran off, police said, with witnesses observing him running away. An arrest report states that Dillard’s security video shows Vickery running out of the bathroom area. The iPhone was taken into evidence.

Vickery told police that the accusations were false and that he had only taken a photo of the floor tiles. Police were unable to locate any evidence on the phone with cursory examination of the phone but later obtained a search warrant.

When asked if the downstairs Dillard’s bathroom is a popular gay hookup site for men, Vickery told police it was on website used for discreet cruising to for men, the report states, adding that the location-based app is designed for men or other individuals “to facilitate real-time casual meetups, friendships or connections.” Vickery told police that he had not been to “Dillard’s for anything like that in a year’, but he did something “dumb” while in college. He told police he was at Dillard’s and used a coupon at Bath and Body Works.

When the search warrant was executed on Vickery’s phone, police said a video file about two seconds in length and time stamped to match the alleged incident was located.

“The video began with a beige screen. It pans over the top of the bathroom stall next to it. A person’s shadow is visible, but not the person. It then pans back into its own stall. In the video’s audio you can hear what is assumed to be a male urinating and then a male’s voice express, ‘Geez’,” the report states. Police said the video appeared to be same bathroom as the incident.