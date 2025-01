Cantonment 10,000 Pound Food Distribution Set For Tuesday

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a 10,000 pound food distribution Tuesday, January 28 at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street.

The event will start at 3 p.m. Attendees should like up facing north on Webb Street. Must have an identification to receive food.

The event was originally planned for January 21, but rescheduled due to winter weather.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.