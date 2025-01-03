Barrineau Park Bridge Has Reopened

The Barrineau Park Bridge over the Perdido River reopened Thursday afternoon being closed earlier this week due to water over the road and bridge following weekend rains.

It’s common for water to flow across the roadway and bridge when the river rises.

The Perdido River near Barrineau Park reached 11.8 feet on Tuesday night, just shy of minor flood stage of 13 feet. By Thursday night, the river was down to 5.5 feet.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.