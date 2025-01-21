Attorney General Activates Price Gouging Hotline During Winter Storm State Of Emergency

Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline following a state of emergency declaration because of a winter storm.

Florida’s price gouging law applies to items and services essential to getting ready for, or recovering from, a storm within the areas of a declared state of emergency.

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as equipment, food, gasoline, hotel rooms, and water needed as a direct result of the weather event.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM. For more information on price gouging, access Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging resource by clicking here.