All Library Locations Accepting Donations For Children’s Home Society

January 27, 2025

West Florida Public Libraries is holding a supply drive throughout January to support the Children’s Home Society (CHS) Navigator Program. Donations can be made during open hours at all library locations.

The drive seeks school supplies, household products, and hygiene items, including pads, tampons, detergent, soap, body wash, lotion, deodorant, towels, washcloths, neutral-colored backpacks, socks, underwear, and clothes hangers. All items must be new, unused, or in their original packaging.

The CHS Navigator Program helps at-risk students and their families by connecting them with essential resources such as food, clothing, and government assistance programs.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 