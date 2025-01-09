‘Keep The Wreath Green’ Finishes With 14 Red Bulbs Representing December Fires

There were 14 red bulbs placed on fire safety wreaths in Escambia County during the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign last month. Each bulb represents fires that caused damage.

“Escambia County saw 14 homes and businesses experience fire damages during the holiday season and our hearts go out to those impacted,” said Fire Chief Adam Harrison. “We hope the fire safety campaign was educational and brought awareness to all households. Fire safety awareness does not end with the holidays, so we encourage all residents to remain vigilant when protecting your homes from all fire hazards.”

The City of Pensacola had three residential structure fires that resulted in occupant displacement during “Keep the Wreath Green.”

If your home does not have a working smoke detector, please call Escambia County Fire Rescue at 850-595-HERO (4376) or 850-436-5200 for City of Pensacola residents.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations and five city fire stations, as well as Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential homes.

Pictured above: A “Keep the Wreath Green” display at the McDavid Fire Station. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.