Troopers Investigating Cottage Hill Rollover Crash

One person was reportedly injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Cottage Hill.

The crash happened about 4:45 p.m. at Wishbone Lane and Wishbone Road. The driver of a Kia lost control, with the vehicle come to rest on its roof between a utility pole and a wooded area.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has no released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambai.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.