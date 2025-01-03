Troopers Investigating Cottage Hill Rollover Crash
January 26, 2025
One person was reportedly injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Cottage Hill.
The crash happened about 4:45 p.m. at Wishbone Lane and Wishbone Road. The driver of a Kia lost control, with the vehicle come to rest on its roof between a utility pole and a wooded area.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has no released the cause of the crash.
NorthEscambai.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
