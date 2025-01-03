Jimmy and Gloria Bidding Farewell As New Era Begins for Jimmy’s Grill In Molino

Jimmy’s Grill is entering a new chapter as longtime owners Jimmy and wife Gloria Carter pass the torch to the Gardner family, according to a social media post made Saturday night by the beloved Molino restaurant.

In a heartfelt announcement, the couple expressed gratitude to the community, their staff, and loyal patrons for their unwavering support over the past 14 years.

“We are humbled by the unwavering support from our guests, who have become an extension of our family over the past fourteen years, and the divine blessings from our Lord Jesus Christ,” they wrote.

The official transition will take place on February 1, with the Gardners set to continue the legacy of excellence. The Gardeners were not named in the post, but Jimmy voiced confidence in them, stating their passion for the community would elevate Jimmy’s Grill to new heights.

The couple closed their message with well-wishes for the Gardners and thanks to all who contributed to the restaurant’s success, marking the end of an era for their family and a promising new beginning for Jimmy’s Grill.

File photo.