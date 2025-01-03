Jimmy and Gloria Bidding Farewell As New Era Begins for Jimmy’s Grill In Molino

January 26, 2025

Jimmy’s Grill is entering a new chapter as longtime owners Jimmy and wife Gloria Carter pass the torch to the Gardner family, according to a social media post made Saturday night by the beloved Molino restaurant.

In a heartfelt announcement, the couple expressed gratitude to the community, their staff, and loyal patrons for their unwavering support over the past 14 years.

“We are humbled by the unwavering support from our guests, who have become an extension of our family over the past fourteen years, and the divine blessings from our Lord Jesus Christ,” they wrote.

The official transition will take place on February 1, with the Gardners set to continue the legacy of excellence.  The Gardeners were not named in the post, but Jimmy voiced confidence in them, stating their passion for the community would elevate Jimmy’s Grill to new heights.

The couple closed their message with well-wishes for the Gardners and thanks to all who contributed to the restaurant’s success, marking the end of an era for their family and a promising new beginning for Jimmy’s Grill.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 