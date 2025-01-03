Flomaton Man Charged With Drug Trafficking After Atmore Traffic Stop

A Flomaton man was arrested for drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department pulled Michael Depew over on North Main Street for an unspecified traffic violation.

The officer noted suspicious behavior and Depew consented to a search, APD said. During the search, officers reported finding over a dozen grams of methamphetamine and “items used to package narcotics”.

Depew was charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.