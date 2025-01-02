Your Brother’s Keeper: Celebrating The Legacy Of Martin Luther King, Jr. (With Photo Gallery)

The annual Martin Luther King. Jr. ceremony was held Monday in Century.

Guest speaker Elder James Rudolph encouraging attendees to follow the dream.

“He said that his brother and sisters were in trouble,” Rudolph said of King. “So, it came upon his heart; I’ve got to be my brother’s keeper.”

“We need to task ourselves with being our brother’s keeper,” Rudolph told the crowd, referring to a Bible verse from Genesis 4:9.

The Century-Flomaton Improvement Association (CFIA) sponsored the program.

The program also featured special music and other speakers, preceding a lunch and a motorcade.

