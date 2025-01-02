Your Brother’s Keeper: Celebrating The Legacy Of Martin Luther King, Jr. (With Photo Gallery)

January 20, 2025

The annual Martin Luther King. Jr. ceremony was held Monday in Century.

Guest speaker Elder James Rudolph encouraging attendees to follow the dream.

For a photo gallery, click here.

“He said that his brother and sisters were in trouble,” Rudolph said of King. “So, it came upon his heart; I’ve got to be my brother’s keeper.”

“We need to task ourselves with being our brother’s keeper,” Rudolph told the crowd, referring to a Bible verse from Genesis 4:9.

The Century-Flomaton Improvement Association (CFIA) sponsored the program.

[Related: MLK Essay Contest Winner]

The program also featured special music and other speakers, preceding a lunch and a motorcade.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 