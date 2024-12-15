Woman Critically Injured In Highway 4 Crash At Escambia River Bridge

One person was critically injured in crash at the foot of the Escambia River Bridge in Century Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said a Toyota Camry struck a loaded utility trailer being pulled by a SUV about 2:40 p.m. The Camry then struck a guardrail.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove doors and the roof in order to free the adult female driver of the Camry in about 15 minutes. She was airlifted to a Pensacola Hospital by LifeFlight.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, nor was the driver of a third vehicle that suffered minor damage.

The crash happened on East Highway 4 near the Escambia River Bridge. The bridge and Highway 4 were closed for over an hour in both directions by the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Century, McDavid and Molino Stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Flomaton Fire Department, Escambia County EMS, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.