Walnut Hill Man Arrested For Shoplifting And Drug Possession At Atmore Walmart

A routine call at Walmart led Atmore Police officers to arrest a Walnut Hill man for shoplifting and drug possession recently.

While on another call, officers observed Walmart Loss Prevention confronting 54-year old Rodney Showers, 54, for allegedly stealing merchandise. Officers assisted in recovering the stolen items and detained Showers.

During a search related to the arrest, officers reported finding a small amount of crack cocaine and a glass pipe containing drug residue in Showers’ possession.

Showers was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of property fourth degree. He was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Alabama, where he remains in custody.