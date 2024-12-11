Walnut Hill Man Arrested For Shoplifting And Drug Possession At Atmore Walmart

December 11, 2024

A routine call at Walmart led Atmore Police officers to arrest a Walnut Hill man for shoplifting and drug possession recently.

While on another call, officers observed Walmart Loss Prevention confronting 54-year old Rodney Showers, 54, for allegedly stealing merchandise. Officers assisted in recovering the stolen items and detained Showers.

During a search related to the arrest, officers reported finding a small amount of crack cocaine and a glass pipe containing drug residue in Showers’ possession.

Showers was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of property fourth degree. He was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Alabama, where he remains in custody.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 