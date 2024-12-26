Two Charged After Backpack Found With Drugs, Cell Phones Near Atmore Prison

December 26, 2024

Two men were arrested near an Atmore prison on multiple charges.

Agents from the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Law Enforcement Services Division and the K-9 Bureau, with assistance from the Atmore Police Department and the Poarch Creek Police Department responded to reports of possible trespassers at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore on Christmas Eve.

ADOC said K-9 handlers discovered suspects Derrick Bean and Keith Davis in a wooded area near the facility and a backpack containing approximately 448 grams of marijuana, 28 grams of methamphetamine, 8 grams of cocaine, fentanyl, various cell phones, and charging blocks.

Bean and Davis were arrested, transported to the Escambia County Jail and charged with three counts of attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, prohibited activities, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana first degree. Bean was also charged separately with possession of a controlled substance third degree and promoting prison contraband second degree.

ADOC said the investigation is continuing and further charges may be pending.

