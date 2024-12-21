Today: Parades In Century And Cottage Hill; Flomaton Grinch Movie Night; and Gift Wrapping Opportunities

Century Christmas Parade

The Century Christmas Parade will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The parade begins in the 400 block of Hecker Road to Mayo , to Front, to Jefferson, to Pond, the Jefferson Avenue loop to Jefferson to Highway 4, ending at Anthony Pleasant Park

Cottage Hill Christmas Parade

The Cottage Hill community Christmas parade will be at 3 p.m. Saturday. It will travel Wishbone to Clymil, to Eden to Virecent to Williams Ditch, around Hollow Point to Parker to McKenzie, ending at Eastman. Look for a low show from Santa and the Grinch.

Flomaton Movie Night The Grinch

The Town of Flomaton will host a movie night with a show the animated “The Grinch” in downtown Flomaton on Saturday, December 21. Food will be available at 5:30 p.m., and the movie will being at 6:00. Bring a blanket or seat and dress warmly for the outdoor event.

Gift Wrapping Station at the Molino Library

The Molino library will host a one day DIY gift wrapping station on Saturday for members of the community to use to wrap presents with worrying about prying eyes! The library is located at 6450-A Hwy 95 A, in Molino.

Tate Showband of the South Gift Wrapping

The Tate High School Showband of the South is holding a gift wrapping fundraiser through Tuesday, December 24, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. Band members will be under the tent at JCPenney on the sidewalk near Academy Sports, located at 7171 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola.