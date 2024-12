Special Kid-Friendly Food Distribution Today In Cantonment

A special kid-friendly Food Distribution will be held Tuesday afternoon at Carver Park in Cantonment.

The ready-to-eat items are general items that are easy for kids (or even seniors) to open or fix themselves without much prep work.

The event, sponsored by the Cantonment Improvement Committee, will take place on a first come, first served basis at the park, 208 Webb Street.