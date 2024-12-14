SEC Soccer Tourney Remaining In Escambia County Through 2026 And Perhaps Beyond

December 14, 2024

The SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament will remain in Escambia COunty through 2026, with a possible extension to 2029, following a successful partnership since 2022, according to Pensacola Sports.

This year’s tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Park off 10 Mile Road, which saw Texas win its first SEC title, drew increased attendance compared to 2023.

Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park features 13 full-size soccer fields and a stadium complex with modern locker rooms across its 103 acres. This facility, combined with Pensacola’s beaches and hospitality, has established the city as a premier destination for collegiate soccer, Pensacola Sports said.

“Pensacola has provided an outstanding experience for our teams and SEC soccer fans,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. Similarly, Pensacola Sports President Ray Palmer expressed enthusiasm about the extension, noting their commitment to enhancing the tournament experience each year.

“Each year, we strive to enhance the tournament experience for everyone involved, and this extension shows the confidence the SEC has in Pensacola as a host city,” said Palmer. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the teams and their supporters back through 2026 and possibly beyond.”

