Santa And Mrs. Claus Take Last Minute Trip Through Century, Byrneville

Santa and Mrs. Claus made a last-minute trip through Century and Byrneville on Tuesday morning thanks to the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue.

Santa made stops to visit good boys and girls at the Byrneville Community Center and on Hecker Road. The Jolly Old Elf also stopped by the Century Center for Health Rehabilitation to visit with the residents.

Pictured: Santa and Mrs. Claus travel through Century on a fire truck in Tuesday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.