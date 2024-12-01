Retail Center With Two Restaurants, Coffee Shop Proposed For Nine Mile At Pathstone

December 1, 2024

A new shopping center with three businesses is proposed for Pathstone Boulevard at Nine Mile Road, possibly including two restaurants and a coffee shop.

Stoic Equity Partners of Daphne, Alabama, has proposed the 5,200 mixed used retail center at 8999 Pathstone Boulevard at Nine Mile Road, at the entrance to The Porte at Pathstone Apartments. The 1.33-acre property is currently unimproved and will have access from Pathstone Boulevard and East River Oaks Drive.

A preliminary site plan shows two quick serve restaurants, one with a drive-thru, and a “coffee user” with a drive-thru that wraps around the center. The businesses are not named.

The plan is set for pre-application meeting with the Escambia County Development Review Committee on Wednesday, December 4.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 