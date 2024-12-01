Retail Center With Two Restaurants, Coffee Shop Proposed For Nine Mile At Pathstone

A new shopping center with three businesses is proposed for Pathstone Boulevard at Nine Mile Road, possibly including two restaurants and a coffee shop.

Stoic Equity Partners of Daphne, Alabama, has proposed the 5,200 mixed used retail center at 8999 Pathstone Boulevard at Nine Mile Road, at the entrance to The Porte at Pathstone Apartments. The 1.33-acre property is currently unimproved and will have access from Pathstone Boulevard and East River Oaks Drive.

A preliminary site plan shows two quick serve restaurants, one with a drive-thru, and a “coffee user” with a drive-thru that wraps around the center. The businesses are not named.

The plan is set for pre-application meeting with the Escambia County Development Review Committee on Wednesday, December 4.