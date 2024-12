Read With A Dog Wednesday At Molino Library

A Christmas edition of Read with a Dog is coming to the Molino Library on Wednesday.

Children can read to a dog that just loves stories and snuggles, building confidence for young readers.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Molino Library, 6450 Highway 95A North at the Molino Community Center.