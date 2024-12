Photos: Gingerbread House Day At Lipscomb Elementary

Students at Lipscomb Elementary School recently took part in Gingerbread House Day.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Students put their creativity to the test, building the most colorful and festive gingerbread houses that they could imagine. From icing-covered rooftops to candy cane fences, every house was a masterpiece

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.