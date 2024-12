Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Train In Cantonment

A male was struck and killed by a train Monday afternoon in Gonzalez.

The southbound train struck a pedestrian between Archer and Old Chemstrand roads about 4:20 p.m.

The train blocked at least the Old Chemstrand crossing after at came to a stop, causing traffic problems in the area.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.