Need To Get Rid Of Your Christmas Tree? Recycle It For Free

December 30, 2024

You can recycle your natural natural Christmas tree in Escambia or Santa Rosa counties.

In Escambia County:

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) will pick up Christmas trees from customers for free with the regular collection of yard waste.

Customers are asked to remove all decorations from their trees and cut the trees so that no portion is longer than six feet. Trees can be placed at the curb with other yard trash, and should not be placed in the regular garbage container or recycling cans.

For more information, call ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480.

In Santa Rosa County:

Santa Rosa County Public Works offers an environmentally friendly option for disposal. Residents who would like to “treecycle” their tree for mulch may drop off their clean Christmas trees in the designated areas listed below by Jan. 20

  • Jay Transfer Station – Transfer Station Road, Jay
  • Central Landfill – Household Hazardous Waste facility, 6337 Da Lisa Road, Milton
  • Pace Fire Rescue District – 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd., Pace
  • Navarre Beach Boat Ramp Parking Lot Recycle Area – Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach
  • Tiger Point Recreation Area – Gulf Breeze, east of Walmart

Residents who wish to drop off their live tree will need to remove any tinsel, lights, and ornaments from the tree before dropping it off.

