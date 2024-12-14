Motorcyclist Without Headlight On Seriously Injured In Tate Road Crash

A motorcyclist without his headlight on was charged after crashing into a vehicle Friday night on Tate Road.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old male, was traveling north on Tate Road with no headline in a dark, unlit area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. as a sedan was traveling south and Tate Road and made a turn onto Pompano Road. The motorcycle collided with the side of the sedan and overturned.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with serious, but not non-life threatening injuries. Five teens in the sedan were not injured.

The driver of the motorcycle was cited by FHP for driving with a suspended license, no registration, and no headlights.