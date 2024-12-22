Morgan Kelly Womack

Our precious Morgan went to her heavenly home on Saturday, December 14, 2024. She loved the Lord with all her heart and soul, we know she is completely healed and in the arms of Jesus. She loved life and was able to do so many amazing things in her 29 years. She loved music and played in the Excel Marching Band of Gold. She was a Girl Scout and graduated from Excel High School in 2014. Morgan loved animals and volunteered at the Atmore Animal Shelter after graduation and eventually started her own pet sitting business. She loved to travel with her family and was able to travel many places from the east coast to the west coast. But the thing she loved the most was her family, her church family and her precious boyfriend of 10 years, Aaron. Morgan loved her Lord and Savior with all of her heart and soul and shared that love with everyone she met. She was a prayer warrior. To know her was to love her.

Morgan is preceded in death by her grandparents, Hoover and Jenelle Hall, and J.D. Womack.

Morgan is survived by her parents, David and Janet Hall Womack of Atmore, AL; her grandmother, Ercell Womack; her sister, Shelly (Ryan) Lambert of Oak Grove, FL; her niece and nephew, Mary-Ann Lambert and John Lambert along with her loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at Unity Baptist Church with Bro. Josh Long officiating.

Interment was in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Oak Grove, FL.

Active pallbearers were Ryan Lambert, Kevin Holland, Ryan James, Brandon Strawbridge, Bobby Wooten, David Lambert, Frank Williams and Dwight Griffith.

Donations can be made to a ministry organization such as Pilots for Christ in Morgan’s honor.